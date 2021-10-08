DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Offer





Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 470.00 per zooplus share in cash





08-Oct-2021 / 00:59 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





zooplus AG - Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 470.00 per zooplus share in cash



Munich, October 8, 2021 - Zorro Bidco S.à r.l., a holding company controlled by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC, yesterday increased the consideration for its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of zooplus AG (the "Company"), which was published on September 14, 2021, by EUR 10.00 to EUR 470.00 in cash per zooplus share. Thereby, Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. has matched the consideration for the voluntary public takeover offer to the Company"s shareholders of Pet Bidco GmbH, which was published on October 6, 2021. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company will publish an additional statement to their joint reasoned statement dated September 28, 2021 on the modified voluntary public takeover offer of Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. in due course after publication of the amended takeover offer.





Company profile:



zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company"s business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.





For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com.

Press / Investor relations contact:



zooplus AG



Diana Apostol



Sonnenstraße 15



80331 Munich



Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210



Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503



Email: ir@zooplus.com | press@zooplus.com



Website: https://investors.zooplus.com