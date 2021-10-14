DGAP-News: ProCredit holds virtual Capital Markets Day: Sustainability, scaling potential and profitability of the business model as focus of Management Board presentations
- Market position as a reliable bank for SMEs in Eastern and South Eastern Europe, with targeted promotion of environmentally sound investments as well as sustainable and impact-oriented banking practices
- Medium-term return on equity target of approximately 10% within reach; additional scaling effects expected to consolidate profitability further
- Management Board highlights competitive advantages and scaling potential; Management of ProCredit Bank Bulgaria presents local insights
Frankfurt am Main, 13 October 2021 - Yesterday, ProCredit Holding held its first virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts. All members of the ProCredit Holding Management Board gave presentations and answered questions from participants. Across all topics, the presentations highlighted how a responsible approach to business is an integral part of ProCredit"s business model and a key factor in its success. The ProCredit group aims to be the leading bank for SMEs in its core markets in Eastern and South Eastern Europe. In this way, ProCredit strives to generate sustainable and attractive returns for its investors over the long term, while at the same time making a positive impact on the development of local economies and societies.
The presentations specifically focused on the group"s strategy and business model, the unique aspects of its approach to credit risk, the strong group-wide focus on employee recruitment and training as well as the efficiencies gained from the comprehensive digitalisation measures.
The event was concluded with a presentation by the Management of ProCredit Bank Bulgaria. This illustrated the characteristics that distinguish the banks of the ProCredit group from most local competitors in Eastern and South Eastern Europe, highlighting the resulting strengths. For example, ProCredit Bank Bulgaria does not have a significant consumer loan portfolio, is a true direct bank for private individuals and has a significant portfolio of green loans.
Reliable SME partner even in times of crisis
Another topic highlighted by the Management was the successful implementation of restructuring and digitalisation initiatives. In the course of the transition to comprehensive direct banking, in which the group"s own IT company, Quipu, played an important role, the ProCredit group successfully achieved a significant and targeted reduction of the branch network by almost 90% in recent years. Due to the focused digitalisation efforts of recent years, ProCredit banks today operate on the basis of a very lean structure, with systematically fewer employees and thus also lower operating expenses relative to portfolio size, compared to other banks in the market. According to the Management Board, the group"s scaling potential has not yet been exhausted, so the aim for the next few years is further business growth with largely stable costs.
Defined medium-term target of around 10% return on equity within reach
Management presentations and recordings available online
The next financial publication of the ProCredit group will be the Quarterly Financial Report for the third quarter of 2021 on 11 November 2021.
About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Forward-looking statements
