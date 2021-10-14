





13.10.2021







Dear Sir or Madam,





Reference is made to my voting rights notification pursuant to sections 33 et seqq. of the Gerrnan Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated 14 September 2021 conceming ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.



For reason of exceeding the threshold of 15% of the voting rights resulting from shares in ProSiebenSat.l Media SE on 14 September 2021, I hereby, making this notification also on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the voting rights notification dated 14 September 2021





Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A. (Milan, ltaly),



Mediaset S.p.A. (Cologno Monzese, Italy) and



Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (Madrid, Spain),







notify you pursuant to section 43 para 1 WpHG of the objectives pursued with the aquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds to make the acquisitions as follows:



I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:





The acquisition of the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.l Media SE serves to implement long-term strategic objectives.





There are currently no concrete intentions to acquire additional voting rights during the course of the next twelve months, except for shares subject to instruments already held. However, the acquisition of further shares and voting rights will be continuously reviewed and, if necessary, implemented depending on market conditions, the share price and possible strategic options.





lt is currently not intended to exercise influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of ProSiebenSat.l Media SE, other than by the exercise of voting rights in the general meeting of ProSiebenSat.l Media SE.





It is currently not intended to materially change the capital structure of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt and the dividend policy.





II. Pursuant to section 43 para.1 sent. 4 WpHG, I hereby notify you that Mediaset S.p.A. and Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. used equity (approx. 38%) and debt capital (approx. 62%) to directly acquire the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.l Media SE. Regarding my person, Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A and Mediaset S.p.A . (the latter as far as voting rights held by its subsidiary Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. are concerned), the acquisition occured due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with section 34 para.1 sent.1 no.1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.





With best regards



Silvio Berlusconi



