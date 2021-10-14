DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. október 13., szerda, 18:01
Notification pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WphG)
Dear Sir or Madam,
Reference is made to my voting rights notification pursuant to sections 33 et seqq. of the Gerrnan Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated 14 September 2021 conceming ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
For reason of exceeding the threshold of 15% of the voting rights resulting from shares in ProSiebenSat.l Media SE on 14 September 2021, I hereby, making this notification also on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the voting rights notification dated 14 September 2021
Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A. (Milan, ltaly),
Mediaset S.p.A. (Cologno Monzese, Italy) and
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (Madrid, Spain),
notify you pursuant to section 43 para 1 WpHG of the objectives pursued with the aquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds to make the acquisitions as follows:
I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:
II. Pursuant to section 43 para.1 sent. 4 WpHG, I hereby notify you that Mediaset S.p.A. and Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. used equity (approx. 38%) and debt capital (approx. 62%) to directly acquire the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.l Media SE. Regarding my person, Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A and Mediaset S.p.A . (the latter as far as voting rights held by its subsidiary Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. are concerned), the acquisition occured due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with section 34 para.1 sent.1 no.1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.
With best regards
Silvio Berlusconi
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1240311 13.10.2021
