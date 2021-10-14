DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert invests 50 million in capacity expansion at Jandelsbrunn site
2021. október 14., csütörtök, 11:48
- Expansion of the production site in Jandelsbrunn by 21,500 sqm for new superstructure production
Knaus Tabbert AG, a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Germany and Europe, has begun construction of a new production facility at its headquarters in Jandelsbrunn (D) with an investment volume of around 50 million euros. The largest ever new building project in the Group"s history will significantly expand the site"s production capacity. The approximately 21,500 sqm facility is an important part of the 220 million euro investment program with which the Group aims to achieve its medium-term growth targets. As part of its corporate strategy, Knaus Tabbert has set itself the goal of increasing sales revenues from the current level of around 800 million euros (2020) to around 2 billion
"We are investing in the future of tomorrow. The new facility at our main site is a key element of our investment program and an important contribution to the future development of our company," said Werner Vaterl, COO of Knaus Tabbert AG, explaining the groundbreaking ceremony for the new building. "This is our response to the high demand for leisure vehicles in Europe and the new challenges posed by sustainability and digitalization. The expansion of our capacities with this state-of-the-art production facility for superstructures, allows us to integrate new, innovative technologies and trends. Leisure vehicles will become lighter, more efficient and more sustainable, and we will be able to offer better solutions for this in the future."
In addition, the new superstructure production facility will enable shorter delivery times for dealers and customers once it is up and running. With the new facility to expand production capacities and create additional high-quality jobs, Knaus Tabbert is also making a commitment to the Jandelsbrunn site and the region.
Starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, the new production hall will manufacture side walls, roofs, floors, and front and rear parts.
Contact Press/Media
Contact Investor Relations
About Knaus Tabbert
Additional features:
Picture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=de0a89a2805e6cb99bc4bced416dc073
Subtitle: Spatenstich Jandelsbrunn
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1240786
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1240786 14.10.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]