DGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS RECORDS STRONG TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE IMPROVEMENTS IN Q3 2021 AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2021
2021. október 14., csütörtök, 19:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Metzingen, October 14, 2021
HUGO BOSS RECORDS STRONG TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE IMPROVEMENTS IN Q3 2021
- Currency-adjusted Group sales increase 40% to EUR 755 million,
- EBIT amounts to EUR 85 million, up 3% vs. Q3 2019
- FY 2021 outlook: Currency-adjusted Group sales now expected to increase by around 40% against the prior year; EBIT now expected between EUR 175 million and EUR 200 million
In the third quarter of 2021, on a preliminary basis, HUGO BOSS generated an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 85 million, well above the prior-year level (Q3 2020: EUR 15 million). This development reflects the strong Group sales development as well as operating expense leverage, particularly within own retail. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, EBIT was up 3% (Q3 2019: EUR 83 million).
In light of the strong top- and bottom-line performance in the third quarter, HUGO BOSS increases its outlook for the current fiscal year. The Company now forecasts Group sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by around 40% currency-adjusted (prior guidance: currency-adjusted increase between 30% and 35%; 2020: EUR 1,946 million), with contribution expected from all regions. EBIT is now forecast to come to a level of between EUR 175 million and EUR 200 million in fiscal year 2021 (prior guidance: between EUR 125 million and EUR 175 million; 2020: minus EUR 236 million).
If you have any questions, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Dieselstraße 12
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)712 394-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)712 394-80259
|E-mail:
|info@hugoboss.com
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHFF7
|WKN:
|A1PHFF
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1240968
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1240968 14-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
