WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 28

In the period from October 11, 2021 up to and including October 15, 2021 a total of 63,338 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total number of shares repurchased in the period from October 11, 2021 up to and including



October 15, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date

Total no of repurchased shares (piece)

Volume-weighted average price (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

October 11, 2021

12,700

24.95215

316,892.32

October 12, 2021

12,900

25.01674

322,716.00

October 13, 2021

13,200

25.46788

336,176.00

October 14, 2021

12,000

25.41894

305,027.30

October 15, 2021

12,538

25.92674

325,069.52



The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 1,667,238 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

Munich, October 18, 2021

The Executive Board