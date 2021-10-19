

Share buyback - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052





ISIN: DE0005419105

The share buyback programme announced by CANCOM SE by ad hoc announcement on 11 October 2021 (hereinafter: Share Buyback Programme 2021) will commence on 20 October 2021 and is scheduled to end on 19 October 2022 at the latest. A securities firm or credit institution will repurchase a maximum of up to 3,504,363 shares in the Company, but the repurchase is limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price of EUR 230 million excluding incidental acquisition costs. The repurchased shares are to be used for all legally permissible purposes. The shares may also be cancelled.

The Executive Board is thus making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of June 26, 2019 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG. Accordingly, the Executive Board is authorized, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to acquire treasury shares of the Company up to a total of 10% of the share capital until June 25, 2024. The 10% limit is determined by the amount of share capital at the time the authorization takes effect. The shares may be acquired via the stock exchange or by means of a public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders of the Company. If the shares are purchased on the stock exchange, the purchase price (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the arithmetic mean of the closing auction prices for CANCOM SE shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three trading days prior to the purchase or the assumption of an obligation to purchase. The authorization may be exercised for any legally permissible purpose, in particular in pursuit of one or more of the objectives set out in d) to g) of the authorization, as well as in full or, on several occasions, in part.

The buyback shall be carried out in accordance with Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (hereinafter: EU Regulation 596/2014) in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council by means of regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: EU Regulation 2016/1052), with the exception of the limitations of the purposes set out in Article 5(2) of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The Share Buyback Programme 2021 will be carried out on behalf and for the account of CANCOM SE through the involvement of an independent credit institution. The credit institution must carry out the acquisition of shares in CANCOM SE in accordance with the aforementioned regulations and comply with the provisions of the authorisation of 26 June 2019.

In accordance with Article 4 (2b) of EU Regulation 2016/1052, the credit institution will make its decisions regarding the timing of the acquisition of shares in CANCOM SE independently of and without influence by CANCOM SE. CANCOM SE will not influence the decisions of the credit institution in this respect. Accordingly, the credit institution may not acquire more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made on any one day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days prior to the purchase date.

The Executive Board of CANCOM SE may suspend the Share Buyback Programme 2021 at any time, insofar as this is legally permissible, and - in compliance with the insider law provisions of EU Regulation 596/2014 - resume it.

The transactions will be appropriately disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 5 (3) of EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of EU Regulation 2016/1052 no later than the end of the seventh trading day after they have been executed, in detailed form as well as in aggregated form, and will be published, among other places, on the Company"s website at https://www.cancom.de under the heading "Investors". CANCOM SE will ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of announcement.

Munich, Germany, 18 October 2021

CANCOM SE

Executive Board