1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Medienallee 7

PLZ:

85774

Ort:

Unterföhring

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen durch die Ausübung von Finanzinstrumenten



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Silvio Berlusconi

Geburtsdatum: 29.09.1936



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Mediaset S.p.A., Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

15.10.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

17,83 %

5,70 %

23,53 %

233000000

letzte Mitteilung

16,23 %

7,30 %

23,53 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000PSM7770

0

41543516

0,00 %

17,83 %

Summe

41543516

17,83 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe

30.11.2021 - 29.11.2024

jederzeit

13289484

5,70 %





Summe

13289484

5,70 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Silvio Berlusconi

%

%

%

Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A.

%

%

%

Mediaset S.p.A.

8,10 %

%

10,35 %

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.

9,73 %

%

13,18 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

15.10.2021



