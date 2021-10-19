DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous





Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad Hoc Announcement // October 18, 2021

Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd ("SCG") today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of Formycon"s proprietary COVID-19 drug FYB207. Under the terms of the agreement, SCG, a biotechnology company established and headquartered in Singapore with a strong footprint and scientific network in Singapore, China and Germany, has access to Formycon"s ACE2 fusion protein technology and has acquired an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize FYB207 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region (except Japan). Formycon is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and sales-related milestone payments of up to € 63.5 million as well as royalties on net sales in the low double-digit percentage range. The APAC region is home to about 60% of the world"s population and is the world"s second largest healthcare market.

About Formycon:



Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 drug FYB207.



Contact:



Sabrina Müller



Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Formycon AG



Fraunhoferstr. 15



82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany



phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149



fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com



Disclaimer:



This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.