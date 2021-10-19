DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region
2021. október 18., hétfő, 20:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous
Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug FYB207 for the Asia Pacific Region
Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd ("SCG") today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of Formycon"s proprietary COVID-19 drug FYB207. Under the terms of the agreement, SCG, a biotechnology company established and headquartered in Singapore with a strong footprint and scientific network in Singapore, China and Germany, has access to Formycon"s ACE2 fusion protein technology and has acquired an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize FYB207 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region (except Japan). Formycon is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and sales-related milestone payments of up to € 63.5 million as well as royalties on net sales in the low double-digit percentage range. The APAC region is home to about 60% of the world"s population and is the world"s second largest healthcare market.
About Formycon:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 864667 100
|Fax:
|089 864667 110
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8
|WKN:
|A1EWVY
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1241612
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1241612 18-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
