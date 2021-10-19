DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG Cell Therapy für asiatisch-pazifische Region ab
2021. október 18., hétfő, 20:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation/Sonstiges
Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG Cell Therapy für asiatisch-pazifische Region ab
München - Die Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) und die SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd ("SCG") gaben heute bekannt, dass sie eine Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Formycons COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 abgeschlossen haben. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung erhält SCG, ein Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Singapur und starker Präsenz sowie wissenschaftlichem Netzwerk in Singapur, China und Deutschland, Zugang zu Formycons ACE2-Fusionsproteintechnologie und erwirbt eine Exklusivlizenz für die Entwicklung, Herstellung und Vermarktung von FYB207 in der Region Asien-Pazifik (APAC), mit Ausnahme von Japan. Formycon hat Anspruch auf potenzielle entwicklungs-, zulassungs- und umsatzbezogene Meilensteinzahlungen von bis zu 63,5 Millionen Euro sowie auf Lizenzgebühren im niedrigen zweistelligen Prozentbereich auf den Nettoumsatz. Die APAC-Region, in der etwa 60% der Weltbevölkerung leben, bildet den zweitgrößten Gesundheitsmarkt der Welt.
