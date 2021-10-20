Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated September 22, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 19.4 million starting on September 27, 2021 under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.

The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from October 11, 2021 until and including October 15, 2021, amounts to 96,894 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of Shares acquired

Average Price (EUR)

Purchased Volume (EUR)

11- October -2021

4,000

44.2008

176,803.20

12- October -2021

70,000

44.4627

3,112,389.00

13- October -2021

11,894

44.4851

529,105.78

14- October -2021

10,000

44.6603

446,603.00

15- October -2021

1,000

44.6105

44,610.50

Total

96,894

44.4766

4,309,511.48



The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/stock-information/share-buyback/default.aspx ).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September 27, 2021 until and including October 15, 2021 amounts to 318,557 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 19 October 2021

Managing Board

