DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik strengthens global photonics business with the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic
2021. október 19., kedd, 12:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Jenoptik strengthens global photonics business with the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic
JENOPTIK AG (FSE: JEN / ISIN: DE000A2NB601) is set to acquire from Berliner Glas GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASML Holding N.V., a 100 percent stake in BG Medical Applications GmbH ("Berliner Glas Medical"), a supplier of high-precision, custom optical components for the medical technology sector based in Berlin, as well as SwissOptic AG, a specialist in the development and manufacture of optical components and assemblies, primarily for the medical technology, semiconductor, and metrology industries headquartered in Heerbrugg/Switzerland, and the Chinese company SwissOptic (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., based in Wuhan/China.
The purchase price amounts to around 300 million euros. In 2022, the acquired companies are expected to contribute approximately 130 million euros in revenue. In the coming years, a revenue growth rate in the low double-digit percentage range with an attractive margin profile is expected.
The acquisition has already been approved by the JENOPTIK AG Supervisory Board, and is subject to the approval from the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt). Closing is expected for December 2021.
If you have any further questions, please contact:
Contact:
Leslie Iltgen
Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Phone 03641-652291
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)364 165-2156
|Fax:
|+49 (0)364 165-2804
|E-mail:
|ir@jenoptik.com
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB601
|WKN:
|A2NB60
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1241812
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1241812 19-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
