1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Herr
Vorname: Alexander
Nachname(n): von Witzleben

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
22.00 EUR 1430000.00 EUR
22.50 EUR 1462500.00 EUR
23.00 EUR 690000.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
22.3906 EUR 3582500.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

19.10.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Deutschland
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



70669  19.10.2021 



