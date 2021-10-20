





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















19.10.2021 / 17:22









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Herr

Vorname:

Alexander

Nachname(n):

von Witzleben



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG





b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0JL9W6





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

22.00 EUR





1430000.00 EUR



22.50 EUR





1462500.00 EUR



23.00 EUR





690000.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

22.3906 EUR





3582500.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

19.10.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



