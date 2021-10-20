DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Herr
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): von Witzleben

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
22.00 EUR 1430000.00 EUR
22.50 EUR 1462500.00 EUR
23.00 EUR 690000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
22.3906 EUR 3582500.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

19/10/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
