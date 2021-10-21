DGAP-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results





Viscom AG publishes preliminary quarterly figures and raises forecast for 2021 financial year

Hanover, 20 October 2021 - Based on preliminary figures, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) received orders with a total volume of € 67.7 million (previous year: € 42.1 million) and generated revenue of € 54.8 million in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of around 32 % as against the previous year (€ 41.6 million). According to preliminary calculations, EBIT is comfortably in positive territory at € 1.9 million (previous year: € -7.0 million) with an EBIT-Margin of 3.4 % (previous year: -16.8 %).

The Executive Board of Viscom AG is today revising its forecast for the 2021 financial year on the basis of the preliminary quarterly figures. The Executive Board now anticipates target revenue and incoming orders of € 75 to € 85 million (previously: between € 70 and € 80 million) with an EBIT-Margin of 3 % to 9 % (previously: 3 % to 9 %). This translates into EBIT of between € 2.3 and € 7.7 million (previously: € 2.1 to € 7.2 million).

The final financial and earnings figures as at 30 September 2021 will be published with the quarterly report on 11 November 2021.

