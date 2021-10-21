DGAP-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase





20-Oct-2021 / 18:32 CET/CEST





Inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Berlin, 20 October 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / GSIN A1K03W) ("Company") today concluded the implementation of the capital increase resolved on 27 September 2021 using the authorized capital in the amount of up to EUR 2,061,064.00 pursuant to Article 6.1a of the Articles of Association.

By way of the rights offering and the subsequent private placement, a total of all 2,061,064 new no-par value bearer shares of the Company, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 and with dividend rights as of 1 January 2021, ("New Shares") were subscribed at a price of EUR 2.45 per New Share. By way of the capital increase, Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Hevella") subscribed for a total of 1,872,166 New Shares. Accordingly, the share capital of the Company will be increased from currently EUR 4,122,129.00 by EUR 2,061,064.00 to EUR 6,183,193.00 by issuing 2,061,064 New Shares against cash contributions ("Capital Increase").

The capital increase is still subject to entry in the commercial register; the Company expects the implementation of the capital increase to be entered in the commercial register by 28 October 2021.

The delivery of the New Shares by way of the statutory subscription and oversubscription with the exception of the subscription of Hevella is to take place immediately after the entry of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register of the Company and following the inclusion of the New Shares in the central securities depository (Girosammelverwahrung) at Clearstream Banking AG from a securities lending of Hevella in shares admitted to trading on the stock exchange under ISIN DE000A1K03W5. The delivery of the shares subscribed by Hevella as part of the private placement will take place in shares not admitted to trading on the stock exchange under separate ISIN DE000A3E5EW2. Admission of such shares to stock exchange trading is to take place within the statutory period. The admission is to take place in accordance with a securities prospectus to be approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 5.050 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase for the further support of the market entry and the subsequent expansion of the cooperations as well as the expansion of the team.

The capital increase was supported by BankM AG as issuing bank.





