DGAP-Adhoc: NEXR Technologies SE implements capital increase resolution of 27 September 2021
2021. október 20., szerda, 18:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Inside information according to Article 17 MAR
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFER OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.
Berlin, 20 October 2021
NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / GSIN A1K03W) ("Company") today concluded the implementation of the capital increase resolved on 27 September 2021 using the authorized capital in the amount of up to EUR 2,061,064.00 pursuant to Article 6.1a of the Articles of Association.
By way of the rights offering and the subsequent private placement, a total of all 2,061,064 new no-par value bearer shares of the Company, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 and with dividend rights as of 1 January 2021, ("New Shares") were subscribed at a price of EUR 2.45 per New Share. By way of the capital increase, Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Hevella") subscribed for a total of 1,872,166 New Shares. Accordingly, the share capital of the Company will be increased from currently EUR 4,122,129.00 by EUR 2,061,064.00 to EUR 6,183,193.00 by issuing 2,061,064 New Shares against cash contributions ("Capital Increase").
The capital increase is still subject to entry in the commercial register; the Company expects the implementation of the capital increase to be entered in the commercial register by 28 October 2021.
The delivery of the New Shares by way of the statutory subscription and oversubscription with the exception of the subscription of Hevella is to take place immediately after the entry of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register of the Company and following the inclusion of the New Shares in the central securities depository (Girosammelverwahrung) at Clearstream Banking AG from a securities lending of Hevella in shares admitted to trading on the stock exchange under ISIN DE000A1K03W5. The delivery of the shares subscribed by Hevella as part of the private placement will take place in shares not admitted to trading on the stock exchange under separate ISIN DE000A3E5EW2. Admission of such shares to stock exchange trading is to take place within the statutory period. The admission is to take place in accordance with a securities prospectus to be approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).
The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 5.050 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase for the further support of the market entry and the subsequent expansion of the cooperations as well as the expansion of the team.
The capital increase was supported by BankM AG as issuing bank.
sp@crossalliance.de
Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXR Technologies SE
|Charlottenstraße 4
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 143
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 141
|E-mail:
|l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
|Internet:
|www.nexr-technologies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K03W5
|WKN:
|A1K03W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1242296
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1242296 20-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]