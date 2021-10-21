





M+M: Continuing on growth and record path



- Nine months EBIT +32% above pre-crisis year 2019



- Strong Q4 and new records for 2021 expected





Wessling, October 21, 2021 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, continues on the strong growth path and achieved new Q3 and nine months records. Compared to the pre-crisis year 2019, 9M sales already gained +11%, while EBIT showed a disproportionate +32% increase.





Nine months sales climbed to EUR 193.99 mln (PY: 180.61 / +7.4%), with EUR 60.86 mln (PY: 54.93 / +11%) from M+M Software and EUR 133.13 mln (PY: 125.68 / +5.9%) from the VAR Business. The +11% increase versus 2019 was fairly equally contributed to by segments and quarters, while the comparison to 2020 is distorted by the pre-Corona record in Q1.





Operating profit EBIT grew to EUR 24.09 mln (PY: 21.76 / +11%), the highest nine month EBIT amount ever. Software contribution was EUR 15.14 mln (PY: 13.67 / +10.8%), while VAR Business achieved EUR 8.94 mln (PY: 8.09 / +10.5%). Compared to 2019, the EBIT increase was +32%, with +24% from Software and +49% from the VAR segment.





Net profit after minority shares amounting to EUR 14.39 mln (PY: 12.73 / +13%), or 85 Cents/share (PY: 76), also marked a new record level. Relative to 2019, net profit grew +30%. Operating cash flows continued to soar to EUR 30.11 mln (PY: 32.73 / 2019: 21.43) or 178 Cents/share (PY: 195 / 2019: 127), equating to about twice the net profit level.





M+M Chairman Adi Drotleff remains optimistic for 2021: "After the pleasing 9M business, we are also expecting a strong closing quarter, resulting in new full year 2021 records both on sales and earnings level. We continue to expect for 2021 a +6-10% growth corridor to EUR 259-268 mln for sales, and we aim for a disproportionate net profit increase by 12-21% (or +26-36% vs 2019) to 125-135 Cents per share and a 115-120 Cents (PY: 100 / 2019: 85) dividend."































