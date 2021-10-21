





21.10.2021 / 12:39







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

MTU Aero Engines AG

Street:

Dachauer Straße 665

Postal code:

80995

City:

München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900807L67JY81RD65



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Kenneth C. Griffin

Date of birth: 15 Oct 1968



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Citadel Multi-Strategy Equities (Ireland) DAC





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

13 Oct 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.04 %

0.47 %

3.51 %

53422264

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A0D9PT0

0

1621367

0.00 %

3.04 %

Total

1621367

3.04 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %





n/a

0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swaps

Automatically renewable

n/a

Cash settled

252768

0.47 %







Total

252768

0.47 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Kenneth C. Griffin

%

%

%

Citadel Securities GP LLC

%

%

%

Citadel Securities Group LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Kenneth C. Griffin

%

%

%

Citadel Securities GP LLC

%

%

%

Citadel Securities LP

%

%

%

CSHC US LLC

%

%

%

Citadel Securities LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Kenneth C. Griffin

%

%

%

Citadel Securities GP LLC

%

%

%

Citadel Securities LP

%

%

%

CSHC Europe LLC

%

%

%

Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Kenneth C. Griffin

%

%

%

Citadel Securities GP LLC

%

%

%

Citadel Securities LP

%

%

%

CSHC Ireland Ltd.

%

%

%

Citadel Securities GCS (Ireland) Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Kenneth C. Griffin

%

%

%

Citadel Securities GP LLC

%

%

%

Citadel Securities LP

%

%

%

CSHC Asia LLC

%

%

%

CSFT Holdings (Ireland) Limited

%

%

%

Citadel Securities Financial Trading (Ireland) DAC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Kenneth C. Griffin

%

%

%

GFH HFEVA LLC

%

%

%

Citadel Limited Partnership

%

%

%

Citadel Advisors Holdings LP

%

%

%

Citadel Advisors LLC

3.03 %

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

19 Oct 2021



