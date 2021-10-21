DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG







MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








21.10.2021 / 12:39



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: MTU Aero Engines AG
Street: Dachauer Straße 665
Postal code: 80995
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900807L67JY81RD65

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Kenneth C. Griffin
Date of birth: 15 Oct 1968

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Citadel Multi-Strategy Equities (Ireland) DAC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

13 Oct 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.04 % 0.47 % 3.51 % 53422264
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0 0 1621367 0.00 % 3.04 %
Total 1621367 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG













Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %


n/a 0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps Automatically renewable n/a Cash settled 252768 0.47 %
      Total 252768 0.47 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Kenneth C. Griffin % % %
Citadel Securities GP LLC % % %
Citadel Securities Group LP % % %
- % % %
Kenneth C. Griffin % % %
Citadel Securities GP LLC % % %
Citadel Securities LP % % %
CSHC US LLC % % %
Citadel Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
Kenneth C. Griffin % % %
Citadel Securities GP LLC % % %
Citadel Securities LP % % %
CSHC Europe LLC % % %
Citadel Securities (Europe) Limited % % %
- % % %
Kenneth C. Griffin % % %
Citadel Securities GP LLC % % %
Citadel Securities LP % % %
CSHC Ireland Ltd. % % %
Citadel Securities GCS (Ireland) Limited % % %
- % % %
Kenneth C. Griffin % % %
Citadel Securities GP LLC % % %
Citadel Securities LP % % %
CSHC Asia LLC % % %
CSFT Holdings (Ireland) Limited % % %
Citadel Securities Financial Trading (Ireland) DAC % % %
- % % %
Kenneth C. Griffin % % %
GFH HFEVA LLC % % %
Citadel Limited Partnership % % %
Citadel Advisors Holdings LP % % %
Citadel Advisors LLC 3.03 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

19 Oct 2021














Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1242068  21.10.2021 



