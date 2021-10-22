DGAP-AFR: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. október 21., csütörtök, 18:15







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








21.10.2021 / 18:15



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2021

Address: https://www.heidelberg.com/hd/bericht/q2/2122


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2021

Address: https://www.heidelberg.com/hd/report/q2/2122













21.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1242715  21.10.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242715&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum