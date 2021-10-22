DGAP-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG publishes 2020/2021 Annual Financial Statements

Zug, Switzerland, 21 October 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals powering future industries, has published its Annual Financial Statements for financial year 2020/2021 (financial year 1 July - 30 June). The company continued to forge ahead with its corporate strategy in the financial year just ended. Important progress was made in exploration and development activities: SunMirror is currently operating promising resource projects in Australia with a focus on resource-critical battery metals, iron ore and gold deposits. The company"s objective, if exploration is successful, is to expand its business activities to include mineral development, mining and extraction and to produce minerals or sell properties.



SunMirror recorded net cash outflows of USD 9.5 million in the reporting period. The net result for the year was USD -3.4 million, as planned. As of the balance sheet date on 30 June 2021, net assets amounted to USD 29.8 million.



The 2020/2021 Annual Financial Statements are available for download from the company"s website www.sunmirror.com in the Investor Relations section.



About SunMirror AG


The Group invests into pre-production mineral exploration assets with a focus on battery metals, iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets for the purpose of evaluation and exploration with the aim to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those properties. The company"s shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.



Press contact

edicto GmbH

Doron Kaufmann/Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-53

sunmirror@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44

60322 Frankfurt/Main

Germany



 















Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG

Steinhauserstrasse 74

6300 Zug

Switzerland
E-mail: info@sunmirror.ch
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch
ISIN: CH0396131929
WKN: A2JCKK
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1242713





 
