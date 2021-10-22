DGAP-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG publishes 2020/2021 Annual Financial Statements
2021. október 21., csütörtök, 18:21
SunMirror AG publishes 2020/2021 Annual Financial Statements
Zug, Switzerland, 21 October 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals powering future industries, has published its Annual Financial Statements for financial year 2020/2021 (financial year 1 July - 30 June). The company continued to forge ahead with its corporate strategy in the financial year just ended. Important progress was made in exploration and development activities: SunMirror is currently operating promising resource projects in Australia with a focus on resource-critical battery metals, iron ore and gold deposits. The company"s objective, if exploration is successful, is to expand its business activities to include mineral development, mining and extraction and to produce minerals or sell properties.
SunMirror recorded net cash outflows of USD 9.5 million in the reporting period. The net result for the year was USD -3.4 million, as planned. As of the balance sheet date on 30 June 2021, net assets amounted to USD 29.8 million.
The 2020/2021 Annual Financial Statements are available for download from the company"s website www.sunmirror.com in the Investor Relations section.
