DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT): DBAG once again raises its forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year
2021. október 21., csütörtök, 19:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT): DBAG once again raises its forecast for the 2020/2021 financial year
The raised forecast reflects positive effects from the fair value measurement of portfolio companies as at 30 September 2021 - as well as costs in the Fund Investment Services segment, which were lower than expected. DBAG is currently preparing its financial statements as at this reporting date, and will publish them on 2 December 2021. At this point in time, the financial statements have not yet been established; results are thus preliminary.
The Board of Management
Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations
Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1242719
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1242719 21-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
