1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Gabriella Mona

Last name(s):

Ardbo



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 17 shares from authorized capital through the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs").

Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

114.35 EUR





1943.95 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

114.35 EUR





1943.95 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

19/10/2021; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



