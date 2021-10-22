DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

2021. október 22., péntek, 15:00















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.10.2021 / 14:58




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Gabriella Mona
Last name(s): Ardbo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 24 shares at a price of EUR 110.923203 per share within the settlement of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") for the settlement of taxes and duties as part of an employee compensation programme.
Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

19/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














22.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



70719  22.10.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242942&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum