DGAP-Adhoc: Ernst Russ AG raises forecast for fiscal year 2021
2021. október 22., péntek, 18:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Hamburg, 22 October 2021: Executive and Supervisory Board of Ernst Russ AG (ISIN DE000A161077) have resolved today to sell the multipurpose vessel MS "Lotta Auerbach" with a capacity of 12,744 dwt, which was built in 2007, to a third party. The Ernst Russ Group holds a 51% stake in the MS "Lotta Auerbach" shipping company. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in December 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose further details of the transaction.
The transaction will result in a gain on disposal of EUR 5.2 million in the consolidated financial statements of Ernst Russ AG. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board of Ernst Russ AG can today raise its previous forecast to the effect that an EBIT of between EUR 30 and 32 million (previously: range between EUR 24 and 26 million) is now expected for the full year 2021. The expectations with regard to all other forecast key figures have not changed.
Contact:
Ernst Russ AG
Anika Hillmer
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ernst Russ AG
|Elbchaussee 370
|22609 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 88881-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 88881-199
|E-mail:
|ir@ernst-russ.de
|Internet:
|www.ernst-russ.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161077
|WKN:
|A16107
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1242983
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1242983 22-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
