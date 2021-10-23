DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG resolves to issue a convertible bond
2021. október 22., péntek, 19:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Cologne, 22 October 2021. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (the "Company") has today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a convertible bond from contingent capital.
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG have today resolved to issue a convertible bond of up to EUR 6,973,000.00 with a term to maturity of five years and an interest rate of 8.5 % p.a. ("Convertible Bond"). The Convertible Bond is divided up into up to 6,973 partial debentures, each of which confer entitlement to subscribe to 1,000 new shares in the Company after expiration of a waiting period. Shareholders" subscription rights were excluded by way of resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting of 26 May 2021. The partial debentures will be offered to qualified institutional investors for purchase in the context of a private placement. The Convertible Bond is expected to be subscribed in several tranches, with 1,000 partial debentures being subscribed in the first tranche.
SPORTTOTAL AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1242997
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1242997 22-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]