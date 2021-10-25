DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die DEUTZ AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2021

Ort: https://www.deutz.com/investor-relations


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2021

Ort: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations













