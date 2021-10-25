DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG sets cash compensation for the transfer of shares held by minority shareholders of Sport1 Medien AG at EUR 2.30

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG


/ Key word(s): Squeeze Out






Highlight Communications AG sets cash compensation for the transfer of shares held by minority shareholders of Sport1 Medien AG at EUR 2.30








25.10.2021 / 15:15




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE



Highlight Communications AG sets cash compensation for the transfer of shares held by minority

shareholders of Sport1 Medien AG at EUR 2.30



Pratteln, 25 October 2021



Highlight Communications AG, Pratteln, Switzerland, today confirmed and specified its formal request of 29 June 2021 to the Management Board of Sport1 Medien AG, Ismaning, Germany. Highlight Communications AG has set the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of Sport1 Medien AG at EUR 2.30 per no-par value bearer share of Sport1 Medien AG.



The cash compensation is based on an expert opinion of Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, Germany, on the determination of the enterprise value of Sport1 Medien AG; it is based on the weighted average stock market price of Highlight Communications AG prior to 29 June 2021.



The Annual General Meeting of Sport1 Medien AG resolving on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders is expected to take place on 14 December 2021.











For further information:
 
Highlight Communications AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
CH-4133 Pratteln BL
Telefon: +41 (0)61 816 96 91
E-Mail: ir@hlcom.ch













Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

4133 Pratteln

Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1243259





 
