PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Communications AG sets cash compensation for the transfer of shares held by minority



shareholders of Sport1 Medien AG at EUR 2.30

Pratteln, 25 October 2021

Highlight Communications AG, Pratteln, Switzerland, today confirmed and specified its formal request of 29 June 2021 to the Management Board of Sport1 Medien AG, Ismaning, Germany. Highlight Communications AG has set the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of Sport1 Medien AG at EUR 2.30 per no-par value bearer share of Sport1 Medien AG.

The cash compensation is based on an expert opinion of Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, Germany, on the determination of the enterprise value of Sport1 Medien AG; it is based on the weighted average stock market price of Highlight Communications AG prior to 29 June 2021.

The Annual General Meeting of Sport1 Medien AG resolving on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders is expected to take place on 14 December 2021.