DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG sets cash compensation for the transfer of shares held by minority shareholders of Sport1 Medien AG at EUR 2.30
2021. október 25., hétfő, 15:15
PRESS RELEASE
Highlight Communications AG sets cash compensation for the transfer of shares held by minority
Pratteln, 25 October 2021
Highlight Communications AG, Pratteln, Switzerland, today confirmed and specified its formal request of 29 June 2021 to the Management Board of Sport1 Medien AG, Ismaning, Germany. Highlight Communications AG has set the cash compensation for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of Sport1 Medien AG at EUR 2.30 per no-par value bearer share of Sport1 Medien AG.
The cash compensation is based on an expert opinion of Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, Germany, on the determination of the enterprise value of Sport1 Medien AG; it is based on the weighted average stock market price of Highlight Communications AG prior to 29 June 2021.
The Annual General Meeting of Sport1 Medien AG resolving on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders is expected to take place on 14 December 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1243259
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1243259 25.10.2021
