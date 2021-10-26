DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences AG is elected as Innovation Partner for Saudi Arabia
2021. október 26., kedd, 07:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Incoming Orders
MEDIA INFORMATION
Xlife Sciences AG is elected as Innovation Partner for Saudi Arabia
According to the management of Xlife, the funds of up to 50 Million US Dollars will especially be used for the construction of an innovation center and the further development of smart city technologies. As part of the Smart City Sustainability initiative, Saudi Arabia aims to operate ten cities sustainably in the mid term. Moreover, the funds are also intended to further advance the scaling process of various Xlife project companies.
About Xlife Sciences AG
For scientific inquiries:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Talacker 35
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0041 44 385 84 60
|E-mail:
|info@xlifesciences.ch
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
|WKN:
|A2PK6Z
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1243408
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1243408 26-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
