Market launch in Germany planned for Q2 2022



Dynamically growing patient group of around 100,000 people in Germany



Doubling of the addressable patient group expected by the end of 2024





Monheim am Rhein, 26 October 2021. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, today announced the signing of a new in-licensing agreement for a new Single Pill. The market launch in Germany is planned for Q2 2022.

The medication is to be used as secondary prophylaxis for patients who have already suffered a first cardiovascular event (e.g., stroke or myocardial infarct). The objective is to increase adherence by combining two active ingredients in just one tablet and thus achieve a more efficient therapy for patients. Compared to conventional therapies, Single Pills reduce event rates and hospitalizations. The mortality rate decreased by up to 49% compared to loose combinations. The total cost of treatment is thus reduced by more than 30%.

APONTIS PHARMA is also pursuing this proven approach with its latest product and is offering a large and steadily increasing number of patients treatment perspective that meets their needs. At the time of market launch of the Single Pill, the Company anticipates that there will be around 100,000 people in Germany who are currently taking this loose combination. By the end of 2024, APONTIS PHARMA expects this patient group to roughly double. This opens up a promising market environment for APONTIS PHARMA and the new Single Pill.

"For numerous patients who have already suffered a first cardiovascular event, we can offer a more efficient form of secondary prophylaxis with our new Single Pill. We identified their needs early on and, as early as Q2 2022, will be supplying a dynamically growing group of patients who previously had to rely on a loose combination of active ingredients. The latest in-licensing agreement is therefore a steady continuation of our product strategy. Consequently, we expect to launch 4 new Single Pills in 2022, which will bring us a big step closer to our 2026 target of 20 Single Pills," says Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG.

The success of the Single Pill therapy strategy was proven by the START study conducted in 2019. It showed that patients benefited from a Single Pill compared to a multi-pill regime with the same substances. Instead of taking several individual preparations, treatment with the combination of substances in a Single Pill, which combines up to three active substances, promises a much higher adherence to therapy. Consequently, medications are taken more reliably when the dosage form is limited to one pill.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three patent-free active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe"s leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



