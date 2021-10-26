



Munich, October 26, 2021 - Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, has successfully completed the merger of Nagarro Holding GmbH and Nagarro SE. The merger concludes the reorganization of the company related to the spin-off from Allgeier SE in December 2020.





On March 26, 2021, Nagarro reported that it was entering into negotiations with the participants of the management participation program at the level of the operational management company Nagarro Holding GmbH regarding the dissolution of this program and the subsequent full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH into Nagarro SE by way of merger with the issuance of new shares in Nagarro SE to the members of the program. On August 31, 2021, Nagarro"s general meeting approved the merger and a related capital increase in Nagarro SE.

Now, the successful completion of the merger delivers a simplified and streamlined organizational structure, as no significant minority interests remain below the Nagarro SE level. In order to grant new shares to the former minority shareholders of Nagarro Holding GmbH, a capital increase of 19 % has been carried out. The various co-founders and members of the senior management together hold a significant stake in Nagarro"s total share capital.

"We are very happy, and relieved that we have now completed the reorganization following our spin-off from Allgeier SE last year. With the simplified structure and better alignment of management incentives with investor goals, we look forward to taking Nagarro into the next orbit of growth and relevance", said Vikram Sehgal, co-founder.

About Us

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 10,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.





