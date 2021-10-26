DGAP-News: Nagarro SE: Nagarro successfully completes its post-spin-off re-organization
Munich, October 26, 2021 - Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, has successfully completed the merger of Nagarro Holding GmbH and Nagarro SE. The merger concludes the reorganization of the company related to the spin-off from Allgeier SE in December 2020.
Now, the successful completion of the merger delivers a simplified and streamlined organizational structure, as no significant minority interests remain below the Nagarro SE level. In order to grant new shares to the former minority shareholders of Nagarro Holding GmbH, a capital increase of 19 % has been carried out. The various co-founders and members of the senior management together hold a significant stake in Nagarro"s total share capital.
"We are very happy, and relieved that we have now completed the reorganization following our spin-off from Allgeier SE last year. With the simplified structure and better alignment of management incentives with investor goals, we look forward to taking Nagarro into the next orbit of growth and relevance", said Vikram Sehgal, co-founder.
For more information, visit www.nagarro.com
About Us
Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 10,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.
|Nagarro SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|089 9984210
|www.nagarro.com
|DE000A3H2200
|A3H220
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1243539
1243539 26.10.2021
