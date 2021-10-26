DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate





ADLER Group S.A. continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units





Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 26. October 2021:

ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") continues its sales process and have signed today a term sheet with a leading alternative investment firm setting out the key points of a transaction regarding a total of 14,368 units. These units are mainly located in the Eastern part of Germany.

According to the term sheet, the agreed real estate value for the portfolio amounts to more than EUR 1 billion. This is a premium compared to the respective book values appraised by CBRE as of 30 June 2021.

The sale may lead to a significant reduction in ADLER"s leverage and return capital to its bond holders.

The closing of the transaction is subject to due diligence conducted by the buyer, the conclusion of final agreements and the fulfillment of customary market conditions, in particular regulatory approvals, and is expected to take place in Q1 2022.

Notifying Person:



Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel



+49 30 403 907 543



c.yorke@adler-group.com

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 26 October 2021

ADLER Group S.A.



Board of Directors