DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units

2021. október 26., kedd, 10:19





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate


ADLER Group S.A. continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units


26-Oct-2021 / 10:19 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)



-----



ADLER Group S.A. continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units



Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 26. October 2021:



ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") continues its sales process and have signed today a term sheet with a leading alternative investment firm setting out the key points of a transaction regarding a total of 14,368 units. These units are mainly located in the Eastern part of Germany.



According to the term sheet, the agreed real estate value for the portfolio amounts to more than EUR 1 billion. This is a premium compared to the respective book values appraised by CBRE as of 30 June 2021.



The sale may lead to a significant reduction in ADLER"s leverage and return capital to its bond holders.



The closing of the transaction is subject to due diligence conducted by the buyer, the conclusion of final agreements and the fulfillment of customary market conditions, in particular regulatory approvals, and is expected to take place in Q1 2022.



Notifying Person:

Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel

+49 30 403 907 543

c.yorke@adler-group.com



Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 26 October 2021



ADLER Group S.A.

Board of Directors










26-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1243416





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1243416  26-Oct-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243416&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum