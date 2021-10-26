DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., parent company of ADLER Real Estate, continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units

ADLER Group S.A., parent company of ADLER Real Estate, continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units


Berlin, 26 October 2021:



ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER"), the parent company of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER Real Estate"), continues its sales process and have signed today, with the approval of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate, a term sheet with a leading alternative investment firm setting out the key points of a transaction regarding a total of 14,368 units. These units are mainly located in the Eastern part of Germany.



The proposed transaction relates to 6,322 residential units and 148 commercial units of ADLER Real Estate and 7,813 residential units and 85 commercial units of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft ("WESTGRUND"), in which ADLER Real Estate holds 98.25% of the shares.



According to the term sheet, the agreed real estate value for the portfolio amounts to more than EUR 1 billion (ADLER Real Estate: ca. EUR 460 million; WESTGRUND: ca. EUR 560 million). This is a premium compared to the respective book values appraised by CBRE as of 30 June 2021.



The closing of the transaction is subject to due diligence conducted by the buyer, the conclusion of final agreements and the fulfillment of customary market conditions, in particular regulatory approvals, and is expected to take place in Q1 2022.



