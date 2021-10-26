DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., indirect parent company of WESTGRUND, continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate


ADLER Group S.A., indirect parent company of WESTGRUND, continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units


26-Oct-2021 / 10:24 CET/CEST


ADLER Group S.A., indirect parent company of WESTGRUND, continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units



Berlin, 26 October 2021:



ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER"), the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft ("WESTGRUND"), continues its sales process and have signed today, with the approval of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of WESTGRUND, a term sheet with a leading alternative investment firm setting out the key points of a transaction regarding a total of 14.135 residential units and 233 commercial units. These units are mainly located in the Eastern part of Germany.



The proposed transaction relates to 7,813 residential units and 85 commercial units of WESTGRUND.



According to the term sheet, the agreed real estate value for the portfolio amounts to more than EUR 1 billion. This is a premium compared to the respective book values appraised by CBRE as of 30 June 2021. The value of the real estate of WESTGRUND amounts to ca. EUR 560 million.



The closing of the transaction is subject to due diligence conducted by the buyer, the conclusion of final agreements and the fulfillment of customary market conditions, in particular regulatory approvals, and is expected to take place in Q1 2022.



