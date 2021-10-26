DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., indirect parent company of WESTGRUND, continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units
2021. október 26., kedd, 10:24
DGAP-Ad-hoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
-----
ADLER Group S.A., indirect parent company of WESTGRUND, continues sales process and concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 14,368 units
Berlin, 26 October 2021:
ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER"), the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft ("WESTGRUND"), continues its sales process and have signed today, with the approval of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of WESTGRUND, a term sheet with a leading alternative investment firm setting out the key points of a transaction regarding a total of 14.135 residential units and 233 commercial units. These units are mainly located in the Eastern part of Germany.
The proposed transaction relates to 7,813 residential units and 85 commercial units of WESTGRUND.
According to the term sheet, the agreed real estate value for the portfolio amounts to more than EUR 1 billion. This is a premium compared to the respective book values appraised by CBRE as of 30 June 2021. The value of the real estate of WESTGRUND amounts to ca. EUR 560 million.
The closing of the transaction is subject to due diligence conducted by the buyer, the conclusion of final agreements and the fulfillment of customary market conditions, in particular regulatory approvals, and is expected to take place in Q1 2022.
Notifying Person:
Berlin, 26 October 2021
WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft
Contact:
Dr. Rolf-Dieter Grass
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: 0172 3862558
Mail: grass@westgrund.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft
|Am Karlsbad 11
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 39 80 18 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 39 80 18 199
|E-mail:
|info@westgrund.de
|Internet:
|www.westgrund.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HN4T3, DE000A14KCW5
|WKN:
|A0HN4T, A14KCW
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1243433
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1243433 26-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]