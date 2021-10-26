Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated September 22, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 19.4 million starting on September 27, 2021 under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.

The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from October 18, 2021 until and including October 22, 2021, amounts to 13,922 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of Shares acquired

Average Price (EUR)

Purchased Volume (EUR)

18- October -2021

1,000

44.6245

44,624.50

19- October -2021

989

44.9851

44,490.26

20- October -2021

9,933

45.5617

452,564.37

21- October -2021

1,000

45.8666

45,866.60

22- October -2021

1,000

46.3737

46,373.70

Total

13,922

45.5336

633,919.43



The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/stock-information/share-buyback/default.aspx ).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September 27, 2021 until and including October 22, 2021 amounts to 332,479 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 26 October 2021

Managing Board

