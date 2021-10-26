DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated September 22, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 19.4 million starting on September 27, 2021 under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.



The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from October 18, 2021 until and including October 22, 2021, amounts to 13,922 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:































Date Number of Shares acquired Average Price (EUR) Purchased Volume (EUR)
18- October -2021 1,000 44.6245 44,624.50
19- October -2021 989 44.9851 44,490.26
20- October -2021 9,933 45.5617 452,564.37
21- October -2021 1,000 45.8666 45,866.60
22- October -2021 1,000 46.3737 46,373.70
Total 13,922 45.5336 633,919.43

 

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/stock-information/share-buyback/default.aspx).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September 27, 2021 until and including October 22, 2021 amounts to 332,479 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 26 October 2021



Managing Board



Contacts:



Investor Relations   Public Relations  
John Gilardi +49 2103 29 11711 Dr. Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com   e-mail: pr@qiagen.com  













Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
