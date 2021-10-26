DGAP-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
2021. október 26., kedd, 12:09
Hiermit gibt die flatexDEGIRO AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.11.2021
Ort: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.11.2021
Ort: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt am Main
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1243612 26.10.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]