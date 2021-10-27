DGAP-AFR: 1&1 AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

1&1 AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








Hiermit gibt die 1&1 AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.11.2021

Ort: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#e-tabs-id-berichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.11.2021

Ort: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#e-tabs-id-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: 1&1 AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Deutschland
Internet: www.1und1.AG





 
