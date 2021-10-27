DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
2021. október 27., szerda, 08:33
Munich, 27.10.2021
In the period from October 18, 2021 to, and including, October 22, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 408.282 shares within the framework of its on-going share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
18.10.2021 103,296 198.72
19.10.2021 91,100 198.53
20.10.2021 92,802 199.47
21.10.2021 90,957 198.52
22.10.2021 30,127 199.21
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, October 22, 2021 amounts to 3,835,255.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1243874 27.10.2021
