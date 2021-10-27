DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

2021. október 27., szerda, 08:33







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE


/ Bekanntmachung nach Art.5 Abs. 1 lit.b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung(EU) Nr. 2016/1052 / Erwerb eigener Aktien






Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information








27.10.2021 / 08:33



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Munich, 27.10.2021



In the period from October 18, 2021 to, and including, October 22, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 408.282 shares within the framework of its on-going share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date             Number of shares         Average price (EUR)



18.10.2021          103,296                     198.72



19.10.2021            91,100                     198.53



20.10.2021            92,802                     199.47



21.10.2021            90,957                     198.52



22.10.2021            30,127                     199.21



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, October 22, 2021 amounts to 3,835,255.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
















27.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Koeniginstr. 28

80802 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1243874  27.10.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243874&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum