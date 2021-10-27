DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures





CANCOM SE: CANCOM achieves EBITDA growth of around 30 percent in the third quarter and raises full-year forecast for 2021





Munich, Germany, 27 October 2021 - Based on preliminary figures for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2021, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE has decided to raise the forecast for the financial year 2021. The Executive Board now expects very significant growth in Group revenue, Group gross profit and Group EBITDA in the financial year 2021. Previously, the Executive Board expected significant growth in these key figures. The forecast for Group EBITA, which already provided for very significant growth, remains unchanged.



The Executive Board has also increased the forecast for the Group"s IT Solutions segment. It now expects very significant growth in revenue and EBITDA; previously, significant growth had been targeted.



For the Group"s Cloud Solutions segment, the Executive Board confirms the forecast of very significant growth in revenue, EBITDA and Annual Recurring Revenue in the financial year 2021.

The forecast increase is based on the preliminary figures for the first nine months of the financial year 2021 and the third quarter included therein. According to these figures, CANCOM SE"s Group revenue increased very significantly in the first nine months of financial year 2021 by 12.9 percent to EUR 947.9 million (prior year: EUR 839.3 million). Group EBITDA rose by 39.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 84.6 million (prior year: EUR 60.5 million) and Group EBITA by 58.4 percent to EUR 56.9 million (prior year: EUR 35.9 million). Group EBIT grew by 71.1 percent year-on-year to EUR 52.1 million (prior year: EUR 30.5 million).

The preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2021 included in these nine-month results were Group revenue of EUR 302.7 million (prior year: EUR 286.6 million), Group EBITDA of EUR 32.3 million (prior year: EUR 24.8 million), Group EBITA of EUR 22.2 million (prior year: EUR 16.2 million) and Group EBIT of EUR 20.7 million (prior year: EUR 14.3 million). The EBITDA margin for the CANCOM Group in the third quarter was therefore 10.7 percent.

All of the key financial figures described for 2021 and all of the comparative figures from 2020 include the effects of the sale and deconsolidation of the business activities in the United Kingdom and Ireland (CANCOM UK). The aforementioned forecast for the 2021 financial year relates to the business development compared with these new comparative figures for the 2020 financial year.

The full quarterly statement of CANCOM Group as at 30 September 2021 will be published on 11 November 2021.



The definitions of the Alternative Performance Measures used in this report are published on page 16 of the CANCOM SE Annual Report 2020.

CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Strasse 69, 80636 Munich, Germany



ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MDAX, TecDAX, Prime Standard)

Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor Relations



+49 (0)89 540545193



sebastian.bucher@cancom.de