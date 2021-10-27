DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM achieves EBITDA growth of around 30 percent in the third quarter and raises full-year forecast for 2021
2021. október 27., szerda, 12:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures
CANCOM SE: CANCOM achieves EBITDA growth of around 30 percent in the third quarter and raises full-year forecast for 2021
Munich, Germany, 27 October 2021 - Based on preliminary figures for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2021, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE has decided to raise the forecast for the financial year 2021. The Executive Board now expects very significant growth in Group revenue, Group gross profit and Group EBITDA in the financial year 2021. Previously, the Executive Board expected significant growth in these key figures. The forecast for Group EBITA, which already provided for very significant growth, remains unchanged.
The forecast increase is based on the preliminary figures for the first nine months of the financial year 2021 and the third quarter included therein. According to these figures, CANCOM SE"s Group revenue increased very significantly in the first nine months of financial year 2021 by 12.9 percent to EUR 947.9 million (prior year: EUR 839.3 million). Group EBITDA rose by 39.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 84.6 million (prior year: EUR 60.5 million) and Group EBITA by 58.4 percent to EUR 56.9 million (prior year: EUR 35.9 million). Group EBIT grew by 71.1 percent year-on-year to EUR 52.1 million (prior year: EUR 30.5 million).
The preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2021 included in these nine-month results were Group revenue of EUR 302.7 million (prior year: EUR 286.6 million), Group EBITDA of EUR 32.3 million (prior year: EUR 24.8 million), Group EBITA of EUR 22.2 million (prior year: EUR 16.2 million) and Group EBIT of EUR 20.7 million (prior year: EUR 14.3 million). The EBITDA margin for the CANCOM Group in the third quarter was therefore 10.7 percent.
All of the key financial figures described for 2021 and all of the comparative figures from 2020 include the effects of the sale and deconsolidation of the business activities in the United Kingdom and Ireland (CANCOM UK). The aforementioned forecast for the 2021 financial year relates to the business development compared with these new comparative figures for the 2020 financial year.
The full quarterly statement of CANCOM Group as at 30 September 2021 will be published on 11 November 2021.
Notifying Company:
Contact / Notifying person:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1243993
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1243993 27-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]