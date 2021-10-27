DGAP-AFR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/berichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports













Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstraße 7

49740 Haselünne

Germany
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de





 
