28.10.2021 / 14:01



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Siltronic AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinstr. 172
PLZ: 81677
Ort: München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmeldung mit ausgelöster Schwelle auf Ebene der Tochtergesellschaft

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Goldman Sachs International

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

22.10.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,93 % 3,59 % 7,51 % 30000000
letzte Mitteilung 3,91 % 3,45 % 7,37 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 1177984 0 % 3,93 %
Summe 1177984 3,93 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückforderungsanspruch Offen
331071 1,10 %
Nutzungsrecht Offen
738132 2,46 %
    Summe 1069203 3,56 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Swap 20.10.2031
Bar 6304 0,02 %
      Summe 6304 0,02 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International 3,92 % % 5,13 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

27.10.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siltronic AG

Einsteinstr. 172

81677 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.siltronic.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1244431  28.10.2021 



