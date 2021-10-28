DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








28.10.2021 / 14:10




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Seidel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

wallstreet:online AG


b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
21.00 EUR 44625.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 1302.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 1890.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
21.00 EUR 47817.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

27/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG

Seydelstraße 18

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de





 
