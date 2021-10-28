



DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC





/ Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain













Cryptology"s estimated NAV per share as of 27/10/2021 is €10.78

















28.10.2021 / 14:14









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 28.10.2021

Cryptology"s estimated NAV per share as of 27/10/2021 is €10.78

Crypto Adoption Continue to Drive Crypto Market"s Q4 Surge

Malta, 28.10.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €10.78.

Shortly after the SEC approved the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF, multiple more were approved and dozens more began applications. There have even been filings for 1.25 levered Bitcoin Future"s ETF as well as a 1X inverse Bitcoin Future"s ETF.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday at €9.20, implying a roughly 50% discount to GBC"s price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Large financial institutions are seeking any way possible to get exposure to Bitcoin, as evidenced by the flurry of ETF applications with the SEC. Adoption continues to power forward in Q4 with no end to the surge in sight."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer"s family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com