Aurubis AG exceeds forecast for fiscal year 2020/21
Hamburg, October 28, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 85 million in Q4 of fiscal year 2020/21 (previous year: € 88 million). For the entire fiscal year 2020/21, the Group now expects overall excellent operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of € 353 million (previous year: € 221 million). The preliminary result therefore exceeds the forecast range of € 270 - 330 million operating EBT for the fiscal year.


In Q4 (until September 30, 2021), high ongoing refining charges for recycling materials, a higher metal result with strongly increased metal prices, strong demand for copper products, and high demand for sulfuric acid at increased prices positively impacted the result.


Continued high energy costs had the reverse effect on the Group"s operating result (EBT).


IFRS earnings before taxes (EBT) in fiscal year 2020/21 are € 826 million according to preliminary figures (previous year: € 367 million). Of this amount, Q4 accounts for € 195 million (previous year: € 117 million).


The final figures for fiscal year 2020/21 will be released on December 3, 2021.


 







