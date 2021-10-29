DGAP-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021. október 28., csütörtök, 16:00







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






SUSE S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








28.10.2021 / 16:00



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


SUSE S.A.

11-13 Boulevard de la Foire

1528 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 26 Oct 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

169,027,117














28.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.

11-13 Boulevard de la Foire

1528 Luxembourg

Luxemburg





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1244366  28.10.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244366&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum