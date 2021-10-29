DGAP-DD: Schaltbau Holding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








28.10.2021 / 16:02




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schuhbauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaltbau Holding AG


b) LEI

52990099LIMD4VYT3175 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2


b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares following the acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer of Voltage BidCo GmbH


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
53.50 EUR 60792157.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
53.50 EUR 60792157.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

25/10/2021; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de





 
