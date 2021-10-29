





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Florian

Last name(s):

Schuhbauer

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Schaltbau Holding AG





b) LEI

52990099LIMD4VYT3175



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBTL2





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares following the acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer of Voltage BidCo GmbH





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

53.50 EUR





60792157.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

53.50 EUR





60792157.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

25/10/2021; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



