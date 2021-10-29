We refer to the notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 2 WpHG dated December 2, 2020 and the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG of

Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A. und Luxempart S.A., Leudelange, Luxemburg (together "Luxempart").

Luxempart exceeded the threshold of 15 % of voting rights from shares on October 7, 2021. As a result, Luxempart issued a corresponding voting rights notification pursuant to Section 33 (1) WpHG. By exceeding the threshold, Luxempart updates its notification on the objectives of the shareholding pursuant to Section 43 WpHG.

In this context, the aforementioned notifying parties informed us on October 27, 2021, pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 2 WpHG of the following:

1. Update of the notification of December 2, 2020 on the objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:

a) The investment continues to serve the long-term implementation of strategic objectives and the generation of trading profits;

b) Luxempart does not rule out the possibility of acquiring further voting rights depending on market and company developments;

c) Luxempart supports the Supervisory Board in the long term in promoting an entrepreneurial approach and, in this context, continues to seek appropriate representation on the Supervisory Board as a significant shareholder of the Issuer;

d) Luxempart continues to support the improvement of the Issuer"s capital efficiency in the sense of long-term value-oriented corporate management. Luxempart does not intend to make any significant changes to the Issuer"s capital structure, in particular the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.





2. Origin of the funds used pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG

The preceding acquisition of voting rights by Luxempart was made using own funds.