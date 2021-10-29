

Dr Ludwin Monz assumes chair of the Management Board (Vorstandsvorsitz) as per 01.04.2022



Extension of appointment of Marcus A. Wassenberg as Chief Financial Officer planned





The Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft appointed in its meeting today Dr Ludwin Monz (58) effective as of 01 April 2022 as Chairman of the Management Board of the Company. Dr Monz currently is chairman of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. He will succeed Rainer Hundsdörfer, who will step down from his office as Chairman of the Management Board on 31 March 2022, as per the end of the financial year.





Furthermore, the Supervisory Board plans to extend the appointment of Marcus Antonius Wassenberg as member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer and labor director (Arbeitsdirektor) until 2027.





Contact:



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG





Corporate Public Relations



Thomas Fichtl



Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123



Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129



E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com





Investor Relations



Maximilian Beyer



Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120



Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120



E-Mail: maximilian.beyer@heidelberg.com

