DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Changes in the Management Board
2021. október 28., csütörtök, 17:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft appointed in its meeting today Dr Ludwin Monz (58) effective as of 01 April 2022 as Chairman of the Management Board of the Company. Dr Monz currently is chairman of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. He will succeed Rainer Hundsdörfer, who will step down from his office as Chairman of the Management Board on 31 March 2022, as per the end of the financial year.
Furthermore, the Supervisory Board plans to extend the appointment of Marcus Antonius Wassenberg as member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer and labor director (Arbeitsdirektor) until 2027.
Contact:
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Corporate Public Relations
Thomas Fichtl
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129
E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.com
Investor Relations
Maximilian Beyer
Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120
Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120
E-Mail: maximilian.beyer@heidelberg.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
|Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67121
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67129
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@heidelberg.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007314007
|WKN:
|731400
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1244549
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1244549 28-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
