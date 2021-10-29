DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Changes in the Management Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Personnel


Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Changes in the Management Board


28-Oct-2021


  • Dr Ludwin Monz assumes chair of the Management Board (Vorstandsvorsitz) as per 01.04.2022

  • Extension of appointment of Marcus A. Wassenberg as Chief Financial Officer planned



The Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft appointed in its meeting today Dr Ludwin Monz (58) effective as of 01 April 2022 as Chairman of the Management Board of the Company. Dr Monz currently is chairman of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. He will succeed Rainer Hundsdörfer, who will step down from his office as Chairman of the Management Board on 31 March 2022, as per the end of the financial year.


Furthermore, the Supervisory Board plans to extend the appointment of Marcus Antonius Wassenberg as member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer and labor director (Arbeitsdirektor) until 2027.


28-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
