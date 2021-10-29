DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results





Due to unabated global demand for container transports and the continuing disruptions in global supply-chains causing a shortage of available transport capacity, Hapag-Lloyd posted very strong financial results in the first nine months of 2021.

Based on preliminary figures, EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 is anticipated to be in the range of EUR 6.8 billion compared to around EUR 1.8 billion in the prior-year period. At the same time, EBIT is expected to be roughly EUR 5.8 billion compared to approximately EUR 0.9 billion in the first nine months of 2020.

Given the earnings momentum is likely to remain on a high level, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided today to raise its earnings outlook. 2021 Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of EUR 10.1 - 10.9 billion (previously: EUR 7.6 - 9.3 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of EUR 8.7 - 9.5 billion (previously: EUR 6.2 - 7.9 billion).

The final business figures for the first nine months of 2021 will be published as planned on 12 November 2021.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html



PRELIMINARY 9M 2021 FINANCIAL RESULT*

EUR FIGURES

Q3 2021

Q3 2020



9M 2021

9M 2020

EBITDA (EUR billion)

3.3

0.6



6.8

1.8

EBIT (EUR billion)

2.9

0.3



5.8

0.9



USD FIGURES

Q3 2021

Q3 2020



9M 2021

9M 2020

EBITDA (USD billion)

3.9

0.8



8.2

2.0

EBIT (USD billion)

3.5

0.4



6.9

1.0



2021 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*

EUR FIGURES

Revised

Previously

EBITDA (EUR billion)

10.1 - 10.9

7.6 - 9.3

EBIT (EUR billion)

8.7 - 9.5

6.2 - 7.9



USD FIGURES

Revised

Previously

EBITDA (USD billion)

12.0 - 13.0

9.2 - 11.2

EBIT (USD billion)

10.3 - 11.3

7.5 - 9.5



* Figures rounded.





