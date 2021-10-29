DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first nine months of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
2021. október 29., péntek, 15:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first nine months of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
Based on preliminary figures, EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 is anticipated to be in the range of EUR 6.8 billion compared to around EUR 1.8 billion in the prior-year period. At the same time, EBIT is expected to be roughly EUR 5.8 billion compared to approximately EUR 0.9 billion in the first nine months of 2020.
Given the earnings momentum is likely to remain on a high level, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided today to raise its earnings outlook. 2021 Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of EUR 10.1 - 10.9 billion (previously: EUR 7.6 - 9.3 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of EUR 8.7 - 9.5 billion (previously: EUR 6.2 - 7.9 billion).
The final business figures for the first nine months of 2021 will be published as planned on 12 November 2021.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report:
2021 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*
* Figures rounded.
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1244895
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1244895 29-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
