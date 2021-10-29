DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first nine months of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

2021. október 29., péntek, 15:51





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results


Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first nine months of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year


29-Oct-2021 / 15:51 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for the first nine months of 2021 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year


Due to unabated global demand for container transports and the continuing disruptions in global supply-chains causing a shortage of available transport capacity, Hapag-Lloyd posted very strong financial results in the first nine months of 2021.



Based on preliminary figures, EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 is anticipated to be in the range of EUR 6.8 billion compared to around EUR 1.8 billion in the prior-year period. At the same time, EBIT is expected to be roughly EUR 5.8 billion compared to approximately EUR 0.9 billion in the first nine months of 2020.



Given the earnings momentum is likely to remain on a high level, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided today to raise its earnings outlook. 2021 Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of EUR 10.1 - 10.9 billion (previously: EUR 7.6 - 9.3 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of EUR 8.7 - 9.5 billion (previously: EUR 6.2 - 7.9 billion).



The final business figures for the first nine months of 2021 will be published as planned on 12 November 2021.



Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2020 Annual Report:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

PRELIMINARY 9M 2021 FINANCIAL RESULT*





















EUR FIGURES Q3 2021 Q3 2020   9M 2021 9M 2020
EBITDA (EUR billion) 3.3 0.6   6.8 1.8
EBIT (EUR billion) 2.9 0.3   5.8 0.9

 



















USD FIGURES Q3 2021 Q3 2020   9M 2021 9M 2020
EBITDA (USD billion) 3.9 0.8   8.2 2.0
EBIT (USD billion) 3.5 0.4   6.9 1.0

 

 



2021 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*












EUR FIGURES Revised Previously
EBITDA (EUR billion) 10.1 - 10.9 7.6 - 9.3
EBIT (EUR billion) 8.7 - 9.5 6.2 - 7.9

 










USD FIGURES Revised Previously
EBITDA (USD billion) 12.0 - 13.0 9.2 - 11.2
EBIT (USD billion) 10.3 - 11.3 7.5 - 9.5

 

* Figures rounded.





Contact:


Heiko Hoffmann

Senior Director Investor Relations


Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Phone +49 40 3001-2896

Fax +49 40 3001-72896

Mobile +49 172 875-2126







29-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1244895





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1244895  29-Oct-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244895&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum