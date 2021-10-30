Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052





Subject:

Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back Programme

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a share buy-back programme

On October 20, 2021 the Board of Management of Covestro AG (the "Issuer") with corporate seat in Leverkusen resolved to acquire own shares (ISIN DE0006062144) via the stock exchange in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2019. The acquisition of own shares will be effected by Covestro Deutschland AG, a 100% subsidiary of the Issuer.

1. Purpose of the programme

The sole purpose of the share buy-back programme is to meet obligations arising from an employee share participation programme. The acquired shares will be transferred to persons employed by the Issuer or certain affiliated companies in November 2021.

2. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme

The maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) amounts to EUR 8,000,000.00.

3. Maximum number of shares to be acquired

Based on the share price as shown in XETRA on October 28, 2021 (closing price), the maximum number of shares would be 143,988 (representing approximately 0,074% of the outstanding shares).

4. Duration of the programme

The buy-back programme shall be effected during the period from November 08, 2021 to November 12, 2021.

5. Further details

The share buy-back programme will be carried out in accordance with Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse of April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: Regulation (EU) 2016/1052).

The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent credit institution which will, within the aforementioned time period, make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Issuer. The credit institution is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the provisions contained in this share buy-back programme.

Information on transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be published according to Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Covestro AG will provide regular information on the progress of the share buy-back programme at www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, October 29, 2021