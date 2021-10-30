DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out





Darmstadt, October 29, 2021 - Today, ABBA BidCo AG with its seat in Frankfurt am Main ("ABBA BidCo") has submitted a specified request (konkretisiertes Verlangen) to the Executive Board (Vorstand) of AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9) pursuant to section 62(1) and (5) first sentence of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz - UmwG) in conjunction with sections 327a et seqq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (außerordentliche Hauptversammlung) of AKASOL to resolve on the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of AKASOL to ABBA BidCo against adequate cash compensation.

ABBA BidCo currently holds 92.95 % of the share capital of AKASOL and is therefore the major shareholder of AKASOL within the meaning of section 62(5) UmwG. ABBA BidCo has determined the cash compensation to be EUR 119.16 per AKASOL share. The adequateness of this cash compensation is currently being reviewed by the court-appointed expert auditor. The court-appointed expert auditor has already indicated that, from a current standpoint, it will confirm the cash compensation to be adequate.

The conclusion and notarization of the merger agreement between AKASOL and ABBA BidCo will take place on November 1, 2021. The Extraordinary General Meeting of AKASOL, which is to adopt a resolution on the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of AKASOL to ABBA BidCo against a payment of cash compensation in the amount of EUR 119.16 per AKASOL share, is expected to take place on December 17, 2021.

The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is still subject to the approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting of AKASOL and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register at the seat of AKASOL as well as the registration of the merger in the commercial register at the seat of ABBA BidCo.



